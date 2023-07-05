Moises Caicedo: Chelsea set to formalise interest in Brighton midfielder

Chelsea continue to explore the market for a midfielder and are expected to formalise their interest in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo soon.

It is thought Chelsea are getting encouragement the player would join if a deal can be agreed between the clubs, with personal terms not expected to be a problem.

Chelsea were interested in signing Caicedo in January but the 21-year-old Ecuador international opted to sign a new deal at Brighton before helping deliver a sixth-place finish in the Premier League and European qualification for the first time in the club's history.

One source has told Sky Sports News that Chelsea are also looking at Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, who has been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal this summer.

Inter working on Lukaku deal

Image: Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku in action vs Fiorentina on April 1, 2023

Inter Milan continue to work on a deal to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea's stance remains unchanged and they have no intention of allowing the 30-year-old Belgium international to leave on a straight loan.

Inter are thought to favour a loan with an obligation to buy Lukaku, who wants to return to the San Siro after spending last season on loan at the Champions League finalists.

Milan working on Pulisic move

Image: Christian Pulisic

AC Milan are still working on a deal for Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic.

No official offer has been made yet, but it's thought Pulisic would favour a move to Milan over Lyon.

Lyon have an offer on the table worth €25m for the 24-year-old United States international.

Azpilicueta nearing Chelsea exit

Image: Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta in action against Manchester United

Chelsea are close to agreeing a mutual termination of the final year in captain Cesar Azpilicueta's contract.

The 33-year-old will then be a free agent and is expected to join Atletico Madrid.

Negotiations have been excellent with strong mutual respect between club and player, who captained Chelsea to their second Champions League title in 2021.

