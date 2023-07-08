Chelsea transfer news: Juventus hold talks for Romelu Lukaku as AC Milan agree deal for USA forward Christian Pulisic

Juventus have held talks with Chelsea over the signing of striker Romelu Lukaku.

Inter Milan have made it clear they want Lukaku to return to the San Siro, but have yet to make a satisfactory offer to Chelsea for the Belgium international frontman.

It is thought Inter may need to raise money from potential player sales in order to fund a move for Lukaku.

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal also remain interested in signing the 30-year-old, who signed for Chelsea from Inter for £97.5m in August 2021. Inter remain in talks with Manchester United over the transfer of keeper Andre Onana.

Speaking at his press conference after taking charge at Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino said he expects Chelsea's forgotten striker Lukaku to report back for pre-season next week.

Lukaku spent last season on loan at Inter after he fell out of favour at Chelsea following a controversial interview in which he said he was not happy under former head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The striker wants to remain in Italy, but it is unclear whether Inter have enough funds to meet Chelsea's demands.

"He needs to come back July 12-13 to be part of the squad to start pre-season," Pochettino said.

"With all the players that arrive, the first thing they do is to come to my office and say hello. That's what I expect if he's still a Chelsea player."

AC Milan agree deal with Chelsea for Pulisic

Meanwhile, AC Milan have agreed a deal to sign Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic for a fee understood to be €22m.

Pulisic has been given permission to have a medical with the seven-time European champions and finalise personal terms.

Chelsea have also negotiated a significant sell-on percentage on any future transfer.

