Djorde Petrovic: Chelsea agree £14m deal to sign New England Revolution goalkeeper

Chelsea have agreed a deal with New England Revolution to sign goalkeeper Djorde Petrovic.

The fee is thought to be worth in the region of £14m.

Chelsea will pay an initial £12.5m + £1.5m in performance related add-ons

Petrovic, 23, now looks set to join fellow goalkeeper Robert Sanchez - who joined Chelsea from Brighton - at Stamford Bridge.

The Serb has been a standout performer for New England Revolution, keeping seven clean sheets in 22 MLS games this term.

Chelsea have already signed eight players this summer for an approximate outlay of £350m.

Fulham talks for Hudson-Odoi falter

Meanwhile, talks between Fulham and Chelsea over the signing of Callum Hudson-Odoi have stalled.

The clubs have not been able to come to an agreement over a fee.

Fulham are now expected to turn their attentions to other targets.

Hudson-Odoi into the final year of his contract at Chelsea and not in Mauricio Pochettino's plans.

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.