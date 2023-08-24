Chelsea transfer news: Djordje Petrovic set for medical as Deivid Washington closes on move from Santos

Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic is expected to have a Chelsea medical within the next 24-48 hours as the Blues finalise contract details for Brazilian midfielder Deivid Washington.

Chelsea will pay a fee in the region of £14m, including performance-related add-ons, to New England Revolution for Petrovic and have agreed personal terms with the Serbia international.

Petrovic will be Chelsea's second major goalkeeper signing this summer, after Robert Sanchez joined from Brighton in a £25m deal following Kepa Arrizabalaga's loan move to Real Madrid and Edouard Mendy's transfer to Al Ahli.

The 23-year-old has been a standout performer for New England Revolution, keeping seven clean sheets in 22 MLS games this term.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are completing the last details on Washington's contract ahead of a formal announcement of his move from Santos in a deal worth €20m (£17.1m) including performance-related add-ons.

Forward Washington has completed his medical and, once the move is done, Chelsea will make a decision about whether the 18-year-old will be part of the first-team squad this season or go out on loan to get regular first-team football.

Chelsea have already signed eight players this summer for an approximate outlay of £350m.

Jamie Carragher speaking on Monday Night Football:

"What you would say about Chelsea is that they have actually impressed in these two games. I thought they played well against Liverpool, I thought they played well against West Ham.

"But when you spend that amount of money it does feel strange when not many of us are putting Chelsea in the top four. Now that doesn't mean it won't happen. But not many are saying that squad, with that amount of money spent on it, will finish top four. That does not seem right to me for that amount of money.

"I do feel, even though I have been really impressed with them in those two games, if you asked me how many players they need to challenge Manchester City - and I am not talking about winning the league - I still think they need a goalkeeper even though they have just signed Robert Sanchez. I still think they need a top centre-half because Thiago Silva is 38.

"I don't think there is an out-and-out goalscorer. Your goalscorer does not have to be your centre-forward because Liverpool's is Mohamed Salah and he plays on the right wing. So it is not a dig at Nicolas Jackson, he has only just come to the club and I have been impressed with him.

"But if you look at those important positions it still feels like four players need to come in just to challenge Manchester City and that does not feel right given the amount of money they have spent."

