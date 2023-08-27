 Skip to content
Transfer

Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea and Roma agree deal in principle for season-long loan for Belgium international

Chelsea have agreed terms over the loan of striker Romelu Lukaku to Serie A side Roma; Lukaku spent last season on loan at Inter Milan; the Belgium international joined Chelsea from Inter for £97.5m in August 2021

Monday 28 August 2023 20:22, UK

Inter Milan&#39;s Romelu Lukaku in action vs Fiorentina on April 1, 2023
Image: Romelu Lukaku spent last season on loan at Inter Milan

Roma have agreed terms with Chelsea over a season-long loan deal for striker Romelu Lukaku.

Roma officials Ryan Friedkin and Tiago Pinto flew to London for face-to-face talks over the weekend with Chelsea over a deal to bring Lukaku to the Italian capital for the season.

And the clubs have now made a breakthrough over a straight loan deal, with a loan fee thought to be in the region of £8m.

Lukaku spent last season on loan at Inter Milan after he fell out of favour at Chelsea following a controversial interview in which he said he was not happy under former head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The striker was keen on a return to Italy and was happy to go to Rome because of his desire to work with manager Jose Mourinho again.

Juventus held talks with Chelsea over the signing of Lukaku earlier this summer, while Inter were also keen on bringing the Belgium international back to Italy.

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal were also interested in signing the 30-year-old, who signed for Chelsea from Inter for £97.5m in August 2021.

