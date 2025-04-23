Chelsea transfer news: Blues shortlist includes Man Utd's Alejandro Garnacho, forwards Liam Delap and Victor Osimhen, and Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen

Chelsea are tracking some of Europe's best centre-backs and attackers in an effort to try and complete some deals before they play at this summer's FIFA Club World Cup.

In what looks set to be another busy summer at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are targeting the arrivals of a forward, a winger and a central defender.

Sky Sports News revealed earlier this month that sought-after Ipswich frontman Liam Delap is one of the names under serious consideration - with Chelsea also targeting Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike, RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Canada international striker Jonathan David.

Wingers that are being considered by the club include Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens and Athletic Club's Nico Williams.

However, AC Milan and Portugal international winger Rafael Leao is not a player that Chelsea are trying to sign.

A trio of Premier League players lead Chelsea's centre-back targets for the summer as the club aims to swiftly complete some business.

Chelsea are interested in Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen, Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

Participation in the FIFA Club World Cup means Chelsea ideally want to sign players before their opening game on 16 June.

The club's owners are taking the competition very seriously.

Chelsea are likely to take advantage of the special early window which will be open from 1 to 10 June.

Overseas interest in Delap amid £30m release clause

Delap will cost £30m if Ipswich go down from the Premier League due to a relegation release clause in his contract, with the striker's situation being monitored by a long list of clubs in England and abroad.

Ipswich are currently third-bottom of the Premier League, 15 points from safety with five games left, but Delap has been a major success since joining last summer from Manchester City in a deal worth up to £20m.

He has scored 12 goals in 32 Premier League appearances and interest is mounting in the England U21 international ahead of the summer window.

In addition to Premier League interest, Sky Sports News understands the ex-Manchester City striker has admirers abroad too, with the likes of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and AC Milan among the overseas sides who have been alerted by his form for the Tractor Boys.

Merse reveals two PL clubs best-suited for Delap

Image: Ipswich's Liam Delap has scored 12 Premier League goals this season

Ex-England midfielder Paul Merson believes Delap must choose his next club wisely and has put forward the two Premier League sides which best suit his style.

Merson told Sky Sports News: "He's a talent and £30m is not a lot of money for a player of his age. He's got to pick the right club to go to.

"He plays with a lot of grass in front of him at Ipswich, where teams have a go so he can make good runs.

"He's got to weigh it up where he goes. I've seen people like [Romelu] Lukaku come to Chelsea, and teams stick 10 behind the ball and they haven't got that guile. I don't know if he's got that one-two, flicking it around the corner, going again - he's got to pick the right team for him.

"He needs to sit down with his agent and his dad [ex-Stoke midfielder Rory Delap], who knows his football after playing at the top level, and think about where's the best place for him. It's not always about the money, it'll be about what team suits him for the way he plays and the chances he gets.

"For me, the team that ticks the boxes are Aston Villa. They have a big pitch, they play on the counter-attack, so teams come and have a go at Aston Villa.

"I just think with the bigger clubs, like Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City, they (opponents) stick 10 behind the ball.

"I think Man Utd would be a brilliant fit for him."