Nicolas Jackson: Chelsea striker facing uncertain future after red card with Juventus and Napoli interested
Nicolas Jackson is attracting interest from Napoli and Juventus, among other clubs, according to Sky in Italy; Chelsea striker was shown his second red card in five games in the Blues' 3-1 loss to Flamengo at the Club World Cup
Saturday 21 June 2025 16:40, UK
There are question marks about Nicolas Jackson's long-term future at Chelsea - not because of his latest red card but because so many clubs want to sign a striker this summer.
Jackson was sent off for a studs-up challenge only four minutes after coming on as a substitute during Chelsea's 3-1 loss to Flamengo at the Club World Cup on Friday.
The red card, his second in five games following his dismissal against Newcastle last month, has put his future at Chelsea in the spotlight following the £30m arrival of Liam Delap.
Sky in Italy say Juventus and Napoli want to sign Jackson, who scored 13 goals in 36 games in all competitions last season, but other clubs are interested as well.
Chelsea signed Jackson from Villarreal two years ago for £30m. Last summer he signed a two-year contract extension which ties him to Chelsea until 2033.
Chelsea have already brought in Delap from Ipswich this summer and may well sign another striker before the end of the transfer window.
Jackson will be suspended for Chelsea's final Group D game against Esperance on Wednesday at the Club World Cup and FIFA can increase his automatic one-match suspension after they review the incident.
He is also suspended for Chelsea's opening Premier League game of the season against Crystal Palace after his red card at St James' Park, which earned him a three-match ban.
The suspensions give Delap the chance to establish himself as Enzo Maresca's first-choice striker.
Jackson apologised on social media last night for his red card against Flamengo, saying on Instagram: "I want to say sorry. To the club, the staff, my team-mates, and all the fans watching, I let you down.
"Another red card… And honestly, I'm so angry at myself. I work hard every day to help the team not to put us in this kind of situation.
"I still don't fully understand how it happened. But one thing is clear: it wasn't intentional. Just a moment in football that went the wrong way.
"No excuses. I take full responsibility. I'll reflect, I'll grow, and I'll come back stronger for the badge and for everyone who believes in me.
"Sorry. Sorry, Sorry."
Jackson red a 'stupid' mistake
Jackson's red card against Flamengo prompted an angry reaction from former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012.
"Unbelievable. Stupid, stupid, stupid mistake," Mikel told DAZN.
"I don't know what's going through his head. You come into the game, you're 2-1 down, your team needs you and you do that.
"He did it in the important Premier League game against Newcastle, when we needed to win to qualify for the Champions League places, and he has done it again.
"You can't keep making mistakes."
Jackson's red card came after an impressive first start from Delap, who has joined Chelsea to compete for the Senegal international's starting spot in Enzo Maresca's team.
"I don't care what his frustration is," added Mikel. "Chelsea is a massive football club and it's about competition.
"If you are angry, if you are p****d off that Delap is coming to the club and he is going to be your competition, you have to embrace it.
"If you are a big player, you embrace it.
"Jackson needs to have a look at himself and think where he wants his Chelsea career to go from here.
"The manager has brought in a striker so now if the manager starts to doubt him, if he keeps making mistakes and letting his team-mates and the club down, then it is time for Delap to start the games.
"The manager has a decision to make now."
Maresca would not be drawn on Jackson's sending off in his post-match interview. "It was a red card so nothing to say," he said.