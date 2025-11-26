Estevao: Chelsea teenage star hailed as Brazil's best talent since Neymar after Champions League goal vs Barcelona

Estevao is the most talented player out of Brazil since Neymar - but carries less of the baggage.

That's the view of South American football expert Tim Vickery after the Chelsea 18-year-old starred and scored a brilliant goal in the 3-0 Champions League win over Barcelona on Tuesday night.

Estevao has quickly become a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge and showed a glimpse of his huge potential with a fine performance on the big stage.

"He's regarded as the best, brightest, most talented player to come out of Brazil since Neymar, with one or two advantages," Vickery told Sky Sports News, referencing the former Barcelona, PSG and Brazil ace.

"He seems more stable than Neymar and so far has less baggage around him. The sky is the limit."

Estevao and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal have been touted as the next Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo this past week and Vickery says Estevao - who was nicknamed Messinho (Little Messi) in his youth - seems unfazed by the hype around him.

"Comparisons with the top drawer - they put burden of pressure on him but he seems to respond exceptionally well to pressure," said Vickery.

"You could see right from his first game you're dealing with a very, very special talent. A talent which, since Carlo Ancelotti took over as Brazil coach, is of crucial importance to the national team. His first start was Ancelotti's first game and he's banged in five goals between September and November. He's a crucial part of Brazil's quest to win the World Cup next year."

Estevao's journey is unusual in that he has come straight from Brazil to the Premier League, completing a £29.1m move from Palmeiras to Chelsea this summer. He has signed a contract until 2032 with the London club when many rising stars from his country prefer a switch to Spanish giants Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Vickery believes Estevao is now a priceless asset for Chelsea.

"We've got the first genuine Brazil superstar to have chosen the Premier League," he said. "Usually they want Real Madrid or Barcelona. Estevao has come to Chelsea.

"He was on everyone's wish list and he did choose Chelsea. A few months ago, his agent said what tipped the balance in Chelsea's favour was they were the club most open to seeing him as a No 10, not a player stuck on the wing, cutting in. Obviously, that's a project for the long term. That's one of the reasons why Chelsea won the race.

The two most valuable 18-year-olds in world football Lamine Yamal and Estevao are considered to be the most valuable 18-year-old's in world football by CIES Football Observatory .

Yamal is valued at €350m (£307.5m), while Estevao is some way behind on €118m (£103.7m).

"He's already proved his worth. He's already put himself in that space where almost no one can afford him. Chelsea have got him on a long contract. One of the most exciting talents in the global game. I'm not sure all the money in the world could buy him at the moment."

'There are more Estevaos coming to Chelsea'

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol:

"Estevao is a player who is up there with the best young players to come out of South America. Real Madrid were looking at him, Barcelona were looking closely as well as clubs like Arsenal.

"But it was Chelsea who got him for initial £29m, and could stay at Palmeiras for an extra season.

"He's been developed really well by Enzo Maresca, who has been very careful with how much he has played. The reason he chose Chelsea, according to his agent, as they were the one club who said: 'In the future we see him as a No 10 and can play through the middle'.

Estevao in esteemed company Chelsea's Estevao (18y 215d) has become the third teenager to score in each of his first three Champions League starts after Kylian Mbappé (18y 113d) and Erling Haaland (19y 107d).

"That's where he wants to play, where other clubs saw him as a development prospect or someone out wide.

"The good news for Chelsea fans is: there are more Estevaos on the way.

"Chelsea's recruitment policy is not to sign ready-made players for £200m - but to buy the best young players.

"There is Geo Quenda, who signed from Sporting CP for £44m and is joining in the summer of 2026. He had a release clause of £88m so Chelsea got him for half his release clause.

"Some in Portugal say he's the next Cristiano Ronaldo - I'm not sure about that, a lot of young Portuguese players get compared to him.

"A couple of weeks ago they agreed a deal to sign Deinner Ordonez, a young Ecuadorian centre-back who will join in 2028. They have other signings set for 2026 and 2027, that's their focus.

"That's why they have so many people working in their recruitment department. They get a lot of criticism for having so many sporting directors, but it seems to be working as they sign a lot of players like Estevao."