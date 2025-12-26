Watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa: TV channel, live stream, NOW TV and score prediction

Chelsea host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in a huge Premier League clash on Saturday December 27, live on Sky Sports.

Chelsea enter the weekend fourth in the Premier League table on 29 points after being held to a 2-2 draw last time out against Newcastle.

Aston Villa are fourth in the table on 36 points and only three points off league leaders Arsenal

Unai Emery's side are on a 10-game winning run in all competitions after beating Manchester United 2-1 last time out.

Last season's meetings between the two sides saw Chelsea win 3-0 at Stamford Bridge while Aston Villa were triumphant 2-1 at Villa Park.

When is Chelsea vs Aston Villa?

Chelsea vs Aston Villa in the Premier League takes place on Saturday December 27 at Stamford Bridge. Kick-off is 5.30pm UK and Ireland time.

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League from 5pm

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app

Stream: Non Sky Customers can stream the game with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Online: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the game through our dedicated match blog

Highlights: Watch free Premier League highlights shortly after full-time

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa with the Sky Sports app

Sky Sports Subscribers can:

Download or open the Sky Sports app Head to the 'Watch' section at 5pm Tap on the Sky Sports Premier League channel Sign in with your Sky iD (*you'll only need to do this once)

*Sky iD help: How to find or create your Sky iD

What is NOW TV?

NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more.

It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. It offers contract-free memberships options, so customers can cancel anytime!

You can choose between a Month or Day Memberships. See the latest NOW TV membership prices.

More information about NOW can be found here.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

Aston Villa's underlying numbers suggest a bit of turbulence ahead. But context matters and this trip to Chelsea is one of those spots where Villa remain very hard to ignore despite the data warnings with 3/1 with Sky Bet on offer to make it 11 wins in a row.

Chelsea still struggle to control games for long periods, especially against teams willing to attack space quickly. That's where Morgan Rogers comes to the party. Villa's main man doesn't need volume, he needs moments - and Chelsea provide plenty of those.

A Villa win with Rogers on the scoresheet isn't too much to ask. It's landed in three of his last seven starts, meaning the 8/1 with Sky Bet rates as a value play.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2