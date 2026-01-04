Watch Man City vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, NOW TV and score prediction

Manchester City host managerless Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in a huge Premier League clash on Sunday January 4, live on Sky Sports.

Manchester City are second in the Premier League table and looking to return to winning ways after falling further behind league leaders Arsenal with the 0-0 draw at Sunderland on Thursday.

Chelsea parted company with Enzo Maresca on New Year's Day and will be managed by U21 head coach Calum McFarlane at the Etihad.

The Blues are fifth in the table on 30 points, three points off Liverpool in fourth.

Last season Man City won both meetings with Chelsea, winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge and 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

When is Man City vs Chelsea?

Man City vs Chelsea in the Premier League takes place on Sunday January 4 at the Etihad Stadium. Kick-off is 5.30pm UK and Ireland time.

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea

Man City vs Chelsea odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

Manchester City's card count at home has quietly crept up. They've been booked 14 times across their last seven home games. That points to a team increasingly forced into recovery challenges and tactical fouls, often a by-product of a change of style that has been implemented by Pep Guardiola as City become more direct.

Chelsea are exactly the type of side to provoke that response. With Joao Pedro, Alejandro Garnacho and Cole Palmer, they possess ball-carriers who invite contact and excel at drawing fouls in transition. Since the start of last season, that trio alone have drawn 45 cards from opposition players. We can back City here at 10/11 with Sky Bet to be shown over 1.5 cards.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0