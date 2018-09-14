Neil Redfearn resigns as Liverpool Women head coach

Neil Redfearn has resigned as head coach of Liverpool Women

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland, who joined the Women's backroom team as goalkeeping coach in the summer, will take charge of the side as caretaker manager starting with Sunday's Continental Tyres Cup game at Durham Women, supported by assistant manager Vicky Jepson.

Redfearn only took the role in June after moving from Doncaster Rovers Belles and oversaw just one league match, a 5-0 defeat to Arsenal Women.

Chris Kirkland, right, has taken over as caretaker manager [Credit: Liverpool FC]

The 53-year-old has previously had three spells as Leeds United caretaker manager and a brief stint in charge of Rotherham in the Sky Bet Championship.

In a statement, Liverpool said: "The club would like to thank Neil for his work in rebuilding the squad ahead of the 2018-19 season and wish him the best of luck for the future."