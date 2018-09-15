Roberto Firmino's eye injury to be assessed by Liverpool

Roberto Firmino was escorted off the field by two members of the medical staff

Roberto Firmino will be assessed after suffering an eye injury in Liverpool's 2-1 win at Tottenham on Saturday.

Firmino scored Liverpool's second goal to make it 2-0 at Wembley after 54 minutes, but 15 minutes later he was brought down after a clash with Jan Vertonghen.

The Brazil international was down receiving treatment for around two minutes, before being replaced by Jordan Henderson who had initially been set to come on for Naby Keita.

Klopp, speaking to Sky Sports following the match, gave an update on the striker: "Bobby Firmino is not okay at the moment. We need to see how that will work.

"Things are not too good at the moment. Life is never perfect."

Firmino could be a doubt for Tuesday's visit of French champions Paris Saint-Germain in their opening Champions League group game of the campaign.

Georginio Wijnaldum's opener and Firmino's second league goal of the season were enough to stave off a late Tottenham comeback and ensure they continued their 100 per cent start to the season.