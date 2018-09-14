Will Liverpool win the Premier League? The Soccer Saturday pundits deliver their verdicts

The Soccer Saturday pundits tell us if Liverpool can win this season's title

As Liverpool look to maintain their winning start to the season at Tottenham this weekend - live on Sky Sports - we asked the Soccer Saturday pundits if Jurgen Klopp's side really are ready to compete for the Premier League.

The Reds sit top of the table with four wins from four and, galvanised by the addition of Brazil No 1 Alisson Becker, have conceded just one goal in that run, seeing Sky Bet cut them to 2/1 second favourites for the title.

However, their backline looks sets for a stern test at Wembley as they look to improve on the 4-1 thumping they received at the temporary home of Mauricio Pochettino's men last season.

1:26 Jurgen Klopp: How can Liverpool ignore the Champions League? Jurgen Klopp: How can Liverpool ignore the Champions League?

Have the Reds now improved enough to land their first Premier League title? The pundits debate...

Phil Thompson: A lot to prove in September

Because of the what we've added, yes we are title contenders, but so are Tottenham and Chelsea. Whether we have the consistency is the big factor and we need to beat the teams we should beat while taking our share of scalps.

We've got a big month ahead with Spurs, Chelsea and Manchester City, so there's some really big games in there coupled with the Champions League. We'll have a far better idea by the end of September.

0:45 'Once Liverpool win a trophy, it will snowball,' thinks Jurgen Klopp 'Once Liverpool win a trophy, it will snowball,' thinks Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool's intensity dropped between West Ham and Leicester game but we've been more reliable on the defence so haven't paid the price. It has been good but it hasn't been brilliant and we haven't blown teams away to the same degree as last season.

Matt Le Tissier: Still second favourites

I said before the start of the season that they'll be the nearest challengers to Manchester City and nothing I've seen so far has made me change my mind.

I still think Man City will win the league at this stage but as I said at the start of the season I think Liverpool will run them very close and it wouldn't be a massive surprise if they did win it.

0:43 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is hunting silverware this season Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is hunting silverware this season

Liverpool have been great over the last year or so going forward but it's been well documented where their deficiencies lie and they've addressed those by bringing in top quality players in those positions and it's made a massive difference.

Charlie Nicholas: Close between Liverpool and City

I genuinely felt that what they did in the summer made them title contenders. I think it is very close between Liverpool and Manchester City now.

Joe Gomez (left) and Virgil van Dijk's partnership at the back this season has impressed Paul Merson

Tottenham are third in line but Liverpool are genuinely in frame to win the title. I'd still edge ahead with City because the problem I see is trying to accommodate all their midfielders. Jordan Henderson has to start because he's the club captain, plus Naby Keita, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner and then Fabinho, who will expect to play when he's fit.

City were able to balance their side while keeping everyone happy and Jurgen Klopp has to do that now. I also don't think they can absorb and injury to one of the front three for a sustained period as they're more one dimensional.