Sadio Mane agrees new long-term Liverpool contract

Sadio Mane has agreed a new contract with Liverpool

Sadio Mane has agreed a new long-term contract with Liverpool.

The 26-year-old's new deal will see him remain at Anfield until 2023, Sky Sports News understands.

Manager Jurgen Klopp says he "can't think of a single club anywhere in Europe that wouldn't want a player like Sadio available to them".

The Senegal international has scored 40 goals in 89 games for Liverpool since moving from Southampton for £34m in the summer of 2016.

Mane says the move was "the best decision" of his career.

"I am very happy, very happy to extend my time at Liverpool," Mane said.

"It is a great day for me and now I am looking forward to everything - to helping the team, to helping the club achieve our dreams and, especially, to win trophies.

"I've always said, when I knew I had a chance to come here I didn't have to think twice. The right club in the right moment and with the right coach as well. I came here and was very happy."

I can't think of a single club anywhere in Europe that wouldn't want a player like Sadio available to them. Jurgen Klopp

Klopp, who last week said Mane had finally realised he was a "world class player", believes the new contract sends out a statement about their progress.

"This is a big boost for everyone and another demonstration of how the players we have at this club are committed, not just to our present but our future also," he said.

"I can't think of a single club anywhere in Europe that wouldn't want a player like Sadio available to them, so the fact he wants to remain with us says something about where we are currently.

"He is a such an important member of our team and squad. He radiates joy and I think this is reflected in his performances and impact on the pitch.

"The only criticism I could ever have of Sadio is that maybe at times he is the only one not to see just how good he is - but as an attacking player he is the complete package.

"He made a big impact when he first arrived, but if anything he's got better and better each season. His trajectory has only been upwards in terms of his level and his contribution.

Liverpool vs Everton Live on

Klopp said Mane's Liverpool team-mates would be as delighted as the club's fans.

"Maybe the other thing which is lost on some who don't know Sadio is just how ambitious and hungry he is to achieve things and be successful," he added. "He is more driven than I think many will be aware of.

"He wants to do it with us and by committing the best years of his career to Liverpool I know we have someone who will give their absolute everything... as a manager you can ask for no more."

Liverpool play Watford on Saturday before travelling to France for their Champions League group-stage match against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.