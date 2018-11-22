Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson fit to face Watford

Jordan Henderson trained as normal with Liverpool this week

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is expected to be available to face Watford on Saturday.

Henderson missed England's dramatic Nations League win over Croatia on Sunday as a precaution after struggling with a hamstring injury in the build-up to the game.

However, Sky sources understand the midfielder has trained as normal at Melwood this week ahead of Liverpool's trip to Vicarage Road.

Henderson struggled with a tight hamstring at the World Cup earlier this year and the injury resurfaced again last month, with the Liverpool midfielder forced off against Huddersfield.

He subsequently missed four games for Liverpool before returning to action as a second-half substitute in the 2-0 win over Fulham prior to the international break.

Liverpool head to Watford on Saturday unbeaten in the Premier League, having taken 30 points from their opening 12 games.