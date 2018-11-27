Jurgen Klopp enjoying preparation for Liverpool's key Champions League tie with PSG

1:47 Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to be brave against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to be brave against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

Jurgen Klopp has been in his element this week preparing his Liverpool side for the many threats posed by Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool face PSG on Wednesday night looking to take a big step towards qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Klopp's side currently sit joint top of Group C, alongside Napoli on six points, while PSG have five and Red Star Belgrade have four with two rounds of matches remaining.

"Two very ambitious teams will face each other in a very interesting competition and an interesting situation in the group," Klopp said.

"We go for everything and that is how it should be. Very often when you see groups after the draw you know immediately who will go through. The first two are pretty clear most of the time.

"In this group, from the beginning it was clear it was a difficult one. We have never moaned about it. We did not think negatively about it.

"We are looking forward to the game in Paris because we do not play here very often. It is a big task. It is really exciting."

PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are both fit to start, meaning Liverpool will have their hands full in defence.

But Klopp is looking forward to the challenge and stressed the importance of Liverpool playing the game at the Parc des Princes on their terms.

"The more difficult it is, the more I enjoy the preparation because you have to think about pretty much everything," Klopp said.

"You have to think about how to defend this and that, how to avoid this and that and how to play football yourself.

"That is the most important thing and probably the thing Paris is not used to that much in the league because they are so dominant.

"We have to make sure that they are not that dominant against us, that we have possession and we do something smart with that.

"You have to be brave by yourself and that's what we did in the first game. We were so attack-minded even in our defending, constantly front-footed.

"I am completely happy with our individual quality and I believe 100 per cent in the group but that is the same with Thomas Tuchel and his players."

Klopp confirmed that Adam Lallana is soon to return to the training ground but striker Dominic Solanki is nursing an injury.

He said: "Adam is back in training on Thursday. Dominic has a little groin injury."