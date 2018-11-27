Neymar, Kylian Mbappe in PSG training ahead of Liverpool match

0:43 Neymar and Kylian Mbappe returned to Paris Saint-Germain training ahead of Wednesday's Champions League tie with Liverpool. Neymar and Kylian Mbappe returned to Paris Saint-Germain training ahead of Wednesday's Champions League tie with Liverpool.

Paris Saint-Germain were handed an injury boost ahead of Wednesday's Champions League tie with Liverpool as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar returned to training.

The pair, who watched from the stands as their team-mates beat Toulouse 1-0 in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday, were doubtful for the visit of Liverpool after sustaining injuries while away on international duty.

Neymar suffered a right adductor strain playing for Brazil, while World Cup winner Mbappe picked up a "bruised shoulder" in action for France.

Neymar and Mbappe have both registered 13 goals and six assists this term

Speaking ahead of the weekend's win, PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel was unsure whether they would return, but it appears they have recovered in time for matchday five in Group C.

Wednesday's tie at the Parc des Princes is finely poised with one point separating PSG and Liverpool with just two games remaining.

PSG know a win on Wendesday will leave them needing just a point from their final group game against Red Star Belgrade to ensure qualification to the knockout phases of the Champions League.