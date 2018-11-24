Ligue 1 round-up: Thierry Henry's Monaco earn first win after six weeks in charge

Thierry Henry finally earned his first win as Monaco manager

Monaco coach Thierry Henry finally earned his first win with a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Caen.

Henry has been in charge of the Principality club now for almost six weeks and finally got some reward.

Radamel Falcao's superb free-kick broke the deadlock early in the second half.

Malik Tchokounte went close for Caen before Youri Tielemans' free-kick smashed against the crossbar.

Caen winger Tchokounte saw a stoppage-time goal chalked off by the Video Assistant Referee, which left the hosts fuming as Monaco's luck held out.

PSG made it 14 straight wins as they warmed up for next week's Champions League encounter against Liverpool with a 1-0 victory over Toulouse.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were both at the Parc des Princes to watch, with the star duo expected to resume training again on Monday following injury worries to be in contention for the crunch European tie.

Edinson Cavani broke the deadlock after just nine minutes when turning in the penalty area before firing the ball into the net.

PSG, though, could not extend their advantage, Thomas Meunier heading over in the second half.

Christopher Jullien wasted a great chance to snatch an equaliser for Toulouse, as PSG made hard work of another Ligue 1 victory.

Edinson Cavani was on target for the league champions

Waris Majeed's late strike saw Nantes came from behind to draw 1-1 at home with Angers.

Stephane Bahoken gave the visitors an early lead after just five minutes, which looked set to be enough for all three points.

However, with 89 minutes on the clock, Nantes broke quickly from defending a corner, with the ball worked out to Majeed on the right, and he drilled a low, angled drive into the far corner to spark wild celebrations at Stade de la Beaujoire.

Bottom club Guingamp went down 2-1 at Reims.

Midfielder Xavier Chavalerin drilled the hosts ahead inside two minutes. Boulaye Dia doubled the lead after 68 minutes with another low shot from just inside the box.

Marcus Thuram set up a tense finale when he pulled a goal back from the penalty spot with nine minutes left, but Reims closed out victory to leave Guingamp three points adrift.

Nimes won 1-0 at Strasbourg, who finished with 10 men.

Defender Herve Lybohy broke the deadlock in the 71st minute when he headed in following a corner.

Strasbourg then had captain Stefan Mitrovic shown a straight red card for squaring up to the referee as he argued against a decision.

Dijon and Bordeaux played out a goalless draw at Stade Gaston Gerard, which leaves the hosts two points ahead of Monaco and in 18th place.