PSG vs Liverpool: Sky Sports Six-a-Side Elite Player Report

PSG v Liverpool Six-a-Side

This Wednesday's Sky Sports Six-a-Side match-up sees Liverpool face PSG in Paris, in what is a vital match for both sides.

Liverpool occupy second place in Group C, standing on six points, while the hosts are on five points. The away side have the harder run-in as they welcome Napoli on matchday six, while PSG face Red Star Belgrade.

Roberto Firmino came off the bench to net in the 90th minute when these two sides met at Anfield, proving the difference in a 3-2 victory. All four of the Elite Players have the capacity to earn a hefty points haul from this match.

Take a look at the contenders and pick your Sky Sports Six-a-Side team...

Fabinho

In his only Champions League start this season, Fabinho boasted 106 points, more than half of which has come from the 35 successful passes and the clean sheet he recorded.

Fabinho earns points where no other Elite Player does

He also excelled in tackles made and aerial duels, winning six and making seven respectively, tallying a reliable source of points for Sky Sports Six-a-Side players.

The Brazilian provides the unique option of Elite Player choice, as he is a signposted defender on the game but played holding midfield against Red Star Belgrade, allowing him to earn valuable points for passing as well as picking up the hefty clean sheet bonus, something which could be on offer against PSG.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has created five chances in his four UCL games this campaign, while also scoring two in one game as Liverpool enjoyed a 4-0 win over Red Star Belgrade earlier in the group stages.

Mohamed Salah will have to continue his fine form in Paris

With his 24 chances created domestically for the Anfield outfit, he brags the most out of any other player, which highlights the creative side of his game, on top of the 32 goals and 11 assists he attained during 2017/18

Salah is there along with the front-runners for Elite Player choice, as 45.6 per cent have backed the Egyptian to perform in Paris.

Neymar

The Brazilian may be a doubt for Wednesday's clash as he missed PSG's match against Toulouse at the weekend due to injury, which would be a huge let off for Jurgen Klopp and his team.

Neymar has directly contributed to 13 goals in his last 10 Champions League matches, setting up four and notching nine times. To add, in only four Champions League fixtures this season, he has created an impressive 17 chances, on top of the hat-trick he registered against Red Star.

Neymar could be in contention to return against Liverpool

This is all taken into account with the selection percentage from Sky Sports Super 6 competitors, which currently stands at 27.9 per cent, despite doubts over his fitness and availability for the match.

Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani was on target for the French champions against Toulouse

In Ligue 1, the Uruguayan striker has found the net nine times, with the solitary assist to match, in only nine fixtures, highlighting the threat he poses in and around goal.

Cavani also scored three goals in four appearances at the World Cup, proving he can do it on the biggest stage of them all.

A stand out performance from the lethal striker could put you ahead of the field if you have selected his services, especially with the possibility of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe out injured, which would mean that Cavani will be the focal point for the French champions.

A crucial contest. Four Elite Players. One Choice.

Who will make your Sky Sports Six-a-Side team?

PSG v Liverpool Six-a-Side

Play Sky Sports Six-a-Side to win £1k!