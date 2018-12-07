Liverpool without Dejan Lovren and Nathaniel Clyne for Bournemouth trip, Sadio Mane doubtful

Sadio Mane is set to miss Saturday's game at Bournemouth

Liverpool will be without Dejan Lovren and Nathaniel Clyne for Saturday's Premier League trip to Bournemouth, while Sadio Mane is also doubtful.

Having already lost England defender Joe Gomez for up to six weeks, Klopp will also be unable to call on fellow centre-back Lovren due to concussion while Clyne remains absent.

"He will not be available," said Klopp of Lovren. "He got concussed last week and is still not able to play.

"Clyne has been out for two weeks. It's nothing serious but he's not in training, so he's not available either."

1:13 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is pleased with his side's start to the Premier League season but says there is a lot of hard work to do Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is pleased with his side's start to the Premier League season but says there is a lot of hard work to do

Forward Mane is also set to miss the trip to the south coast as he recovers from a cut foot suffered in last Sunday's Merseyside derby.

"Sadio is trying to run for the first time today [Friday] but that doesn't sound like he will be ready for Saturday.

"Hopefully he can finish the programme we did for him today."

One positive injury update for Klopp is forward Dominic Solanke, who is expected to return to full training on Sunday.