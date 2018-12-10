Joe Gomez extends Liverpool contract until 2024

Joe Gomez has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool

Joe Gomez has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool to keep him at Anfield until 2024.

Gomez has made 59 appearances for the current Premier League leaders since joining from Charlton for £3.5m in 2015 and earned six England caps.

"Signing this new deal means the world to me," he told Liverpool's website.

"I've been at the club a few years now and have had the pleasure to play for Liverpool and experience what that means, so I am delighted to get the chance to extend my contract here.

"I love the club, I love playing and learning here, and I am happy for that to continue."

The 21-year-old is currently sidelined for up to six weeks after suffering a fractured leg during Liverpool's 3-1 win at Burnley last Wednesday night.

It is the latest injury Gomez has picked up since arriving at Anfield as an 18-year-old.

In October 2015, he suffered a serious knee injury which ruled him out for the remainder of the season, while this year an ankle problem - sustained while on England duty - ruled him out of Liverpool's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

"There have been a lot of highs and lows, it's my fourth season now and every one has been different," Gomez added.

"Obviously I would like to have had a few less setbacks along the way, but it has all been part of my journey - one that I have loved and embraced. I have learned so much.

"There have been good times on the pitch as well. Hopefully that can continue. I am learning under a great manager and great coaching staff and have all the tools around me to keep progressing and learning. I am looking forward to it.

"All the signs show where the club is heading, where our team is heading. We got so close last year in the European competition and in the league this year, we've shown such good character in the start to the season so far.

"[It's] our best start ever as club, so that shows if there is ever a time to have belief in the club and where we're going, it is now."

Jurgen Klopp has labelled Gomez 'one of England's best defenders'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: "Joe's development and progression has been outstanding in the past couple of seasons and I only see his trajectory heading in an upward direction.

"He is so keen to learn and so keen to improve that I think his potential has no limit. Already this season we have seen him mature on the pitch and the credit for that goes 100 per cent to Joe himself for the attitude he has.

"His versatility is something that makes him even more valuable. He can play centre-half in almost any system you can think of, plus both full-back positions.

"It is no exaggeration to say he is one of England's best defenders already, but when you keep in mind he is still very young the room for further improvement and development is just so exciting.

"Off the pitch, I think I recently described him as 'the nicest boy on the planet' - and I mean it.

"He is so humble, so grounded, that it is a pleasure for me, my staff and the other players to work with him every day at Melwood."