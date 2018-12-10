Liverpool's Joe Gomez vows to come back stronger from injury
Last Updated: 10/12/18 11:29am
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has vowed to come back stronger than ever after his latest injury setback.
Gomez was ruled out for up to six weeks after suffering a lower leg fracture during last Wednesday's Premier League game at Burnley, but says he'll draw on past experiences on the road to recovery.
"Obviously I am devastated with the timing of it. You never want to get injured," Gomez told the club's website.
"I've been here a few years and I am still young, but it's something I'm used to and I am capable of dealing with setbacks like this. I've done it before and I'll do it again.
"You never want to be injured, as a player you always want to play. It will be tough for me sitting out for a while, but I will do everything I can to get back better and stronger."
The 21-year old has had several serious injuries since joining Liverpool in 2015, including cruciate ligament, ankle and Achilles problems, but has been a fixture in Jurgen Klopp's side this season, forming an impressive centre-back pairing alongside Virgil van Dijk.
Gomez committed his future to Liverpool on Monday, signing a new long-term deal which keeps him at the club until 2024.