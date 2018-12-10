Liverpool's Joe Gomez vows to come back stronger from injury

Joe Gomez says he has recovered before and will do so again

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has vowed to come back stronger than ever after his latest injury setback.

Gomez was ruled out for up to six weeks after suffering a lower leg fracture during last Wednesday's Premier League game at Burnley, but says he'll draw on past experiences on the road to recovery.

"Obviously I am devastated with the timing of it. You never want to get injured," Gomez told the club's website.

Gomez was injured in the Premier League game at Burnley

"I've been here a few years and I am still young, but it's something I'm used to and I am capable of dealing with setbacks like this. I've done it before and I'll do it again.

"You never want to be injured, as a player you always want to play. It will be tough for me sitting out for a while, but I will do everything I can to get back better and stronger."

Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk have been a formidable duo this season

The 21-year old has had several serious injuries since joining Liverpool in 2015, including cruciate ligament, ankle and Achilles problems, but has been a fixture in Jurgen Klopp's side this season, forming an impressive centre-back pairing alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Gomez committed his future to Liverpool on Monday, signing a new long-term deal which keeps him at the club until 2024.