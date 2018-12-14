Jurgen Klopp says trophies will not define Liverpool tenure

Jurgen Klopp insists trophies aren't everything, following Jose Mourinho's remarks

Jurgen Klopp has insisted winning trophies is not everything, as his table-topping side prepare to face Manchester United.

Liverpool will enter the contest with their bitter rivals as favourites, though opposition manager Jose Mourinho this week has reminded them of the importance of winning trophies.

"I think trophies matter, yeah," Mourinho had said in the build-up to Sunday's fixture, live on Sky Sports.

"I think it matters especially when you have the potential to fight for trophies and when you clearly say the objective is to win the trophies.

"I think sometimes just to say it is not very intelligent. But when you have the potential you have nothing to hide. I don't read much but I think they [Liverpool] have said that their objective is to win the Premier League."

In response to the remarks, Klopp questioned whether the winning of trophies was the be all and end all of the job.

Klopp points to last season's Champions League final as an example of a 'brilliant ride'

"No that's true but do I have to? Do I have to win it?" he told the Telegraph.

"People might remember that but what I have to do is make the best of the things the club is offering me - that is what I believe in.

"If people say the Champions League campaign last season was not a success because we didn't win the final then I cannot change that. Is the finish successful? No, but the ride was brilliant. I enjoyed it a lot.

Mourinho will bring his side to Anfield trailing Liverpool by 16 points

"The pressure is from outside, people saying if I don't win silverware then I have to leave. In the moment you find someone who can do the job better you have to take him."

Victory for Liverpool would see them retain their slender points lead over second-place Manchester City, who face Everton on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.