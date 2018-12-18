Jurgen Klopp says only Manchester City can stop themselves in the Premier League title race

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the only team that can stop Manchester City retaining their Premier League title are themselves.

Liverpool currently sit top of the Premier League, one point clear of Pep Guardiola's defending champions, but Klopp says his players are not going into Friday's game against Wolves with City on their minds.

"I would say we are always motivated at the highest level. If we try to be motivated more after City lose - it doesn't really work," he said.

"We are concentrated on our situation. We are in December and Tottenham are only six points behind and we play them still. Even Arsenal and Chelsea are so close.

"Why should we only think about one opponent, like we are not the only ones who can stop City?

"Only City can stop City to be honest. We have to play our own game and get as many points as possible."

Klopp described Friday's opponents Wolves as a "fantastic project" and insisted his side would need to be at their very best if they are to take anything away from Nuno Espirito Santo's side at Molineux.

"It's an outstanding project, what they did last year in the Championship," he said.

"Very often in the Championship you go up with this 'old school British football'. It's a tough league and it makes sense to do it. The only two teams who have done it differently are Wolves and Huddersfield. It's unbelievable what they did.

"They brought in a lot of players and need a bit of time. They are now really strong, winning their last four - that's a good run. We have to go there and really be at our best again.

"I saw the City game and of course City were better and the goal Wolves scored that day was handball, but the way they defended as a team was really impressive. That's the job we have to do."

Trent Alexander-Arnold went off in the 90th minute with a knock in the win over Napoli

Klopp confirmed England full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will not be fit to face Wolves but added his injury is not as bad as first feared.

"It looks surprisingly good," he said. "Wolves will be too early but after that hopefully we can think about him."