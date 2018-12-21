Liverpool title talk too early, says Georginio Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum feels it is too early to begin speaking of Liverpool title talk

Liverpool are not focusing on putting a gap between themselves and rivals Manchester City, but looking only to the game ahead, says Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman has been instrumental for Jurgen Klopp's unbeaten side this season, and played a starring role in the recent 3-1 win over Manchester United at Anfield.

Speaking ahead of the Reds' trip to Wolves on Friday night, live on Sky Sports, Wijnaldum admitted his side are not keeping a watchful eye on City but instead simply taking care of themselves.

"I think it's an opportunity to win another game, that's how we look at it.

"Every game this season, we're not really busy with putting a gap between us and City.

The Reds can go four points clear with victory over Wolves on Friday night

"We're not really thinking about winning the league right now because that's too far ahead, you have to play too many games to think about that, so we just trying to think about the first game that we look at and that's Wolves now.

"We have to manage to win that one also and then we will look further."

Victory for the Klopp's side would see them open up a four-point margin on City, before they return to action against Crystal Palace on Saturday.