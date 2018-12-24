Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must maintain focus

1:14 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants his players to be 'angry' and 'greedy' against Newcastle Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants his players to be 'angry' and 'greedy' against Newcastle

Jurgen Klopp has urged his Liverpool players to stay "angry" and "greedy" against Newcastle as they look to cement their position at the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 on Friday to extend their lead to four points before nearest rivals Manchester City suffered a surprise 3-2 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Liverpool next face Newcastle on Boxing Day and Klopp has challenged his players to maintain their focus, with crucial games against Arsenal and Manchester City on the horizon.

He said: "The most important thing for us is [the reaction] after you win the last game - that is why the Wolves game was such a big challenge.

"Because we played against United a few days, and before that against Napoli, you are on the big stage.

"Then going to Wolverhampton, not only on players' minds but in people's mind, you could drop focus a little bit.

"So I was really happy with our attitude. That is what we need - to stay angry, greedy and in the job. That is what we have to do against Newcastle."

Klopp expects Rafa Benitez to receive a warm welcome from the Liverpool fans when he returns to Anfield on Wednesday.

"I think the supporters of this club are famous not to forget people who did an outstanding job here," said Klopp.

"It is not only Rafa, but it is Rafa because he is still in the Premier League and living in the area, he became a proper scouser which is quite rare for a Spanish guy.

"I like him, he is a fantastic manager and a really good person. I'm happy for him that he always gets this kind of reception.

"It is nice, it shows that Liverpool fans don't forget that easy."

Benitez says it would be a "miracle" if Newcastle managed to avoid relegation this season, even if he is provided funds for the January transfer window.

Klopp sympathises with the Spaniard but believes Newcastle are in a solid position under his guidance.

"I heard that nobody was really happy with the amount of money they had to sign players," said Klopp.

"Rafa is too experienced to carry that for a full season, those emotions. Meanwhile, they are really settled and in a good moment results wise. It is always difficult to play against them.

"We know it will be a tough job."