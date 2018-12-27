Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says Premier League leaders have won nothing yet

Thursday marks the one-year anniversary since Virgil van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton

Virgil van Dijk feels it is an exciting time to be connected with Liverpool but insists nothing has been decided in the race for the Premier League title.

Liverpool moved six points clear at the top of the table with a 4-0 win over Newcastle on Boxing Day, with defending champions Manchester City dropping to third, below Tottenham, after a 2-1 defeat at Leicester.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists the gap in the chasing pack means "nothing" at this stage of the season and Van Dijk agrees with his manager.

He told Liverpool's official website: "It feels like it is an exciting time at Liverpool and hopefully it will prove to be that as well.

"We still need to show it on the pitch, but it feels good at the moment.

"What's important is we need to keep going; we cannot be satisfied with what we have right now because we have nothing at the moment.

"We need to keep going, stay humble and work hard. Looking at ourselves is the most important thing as well."

Liverpool have conceded just seven goals in 19 games in the Premier League this season, with Van Dijk a key figure in central defence.

However, the Netherlands captain insists he is not solely responsible for the club's improved defensive record.

He said: "These days, people can say whatever they want but I will personally make sure, and I tell them as well, that the lads get the recognition they deserve.

"I tell them, it is all of us, all of us together, working day in and day out. Sometimes I have not that good a game, maybe then (Andrew) Robertson, maybe someone else, that is always how it is in football.

"It's about how we do it together. 'Together' is the key in this otherwise you cannot stop conceding goals."

Van Dijk helped Liverpool reach the Champions League final last season, just months after joining the club in a £75m move from Southampton.

However, Liverpool ultimately missed out on a sixth title after losing 3-1 to Real Madrid in Kiev.

Van Dijk insists the disappointment of the defeat has only helped spur him on this season, as Liverpool chase an elusive first Premier League title.

"As a player, losing a final can definitely give you a huge hunger to get back there and win it," he said.

"Now I want to do everything that is possible to reach that stage again. It's tough, but we need to keep doing what we're doing and hopefully it's going to happen again one day."