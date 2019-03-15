Jurgen Klopp not seeking Liverpool hall of fame: 'Title for the people'

1:13 Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to win the Premier League title 'for the people' Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to win the Premier League title 'for the people'

Jurgen Klopp has "no interest" in being remembered as Liverpool manager in 50 years and says winning the title would be "for the people".

Liverpool have lost three major finals since Klopp took over three years ago, and are yet to win a trophy under him.

Klopp went two seasons without silverware at Borussia Dortmund but then became known as the 'champions' coach' after back-to-back Bundesliga titles.

Fulham vs Liverpool Live on

"I don't need that," Klopp said, when asked about going down in Liverpool's history. "You can't imagine how less interested I am in that. I've never thought about that."

Liverpool will overtake Manchester City and return to the top of the Premier League with victory over Fulham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, as the club go in search of their first league title in 29 years.

"My job is to do everything I can to help the team be as successful as possible," Klopp said. "I'm not searching for being remembered in 50 years or whatever.

1:08 Klopp says Jordan Henderson will not be available for Sunday's Premier League trip to Fulham Klopp says Jordan Henderson will not be available for Sunday's Premier League trip to Fulham

"For me it is no pressure, it is only opportunity. I love what I do, I think I have a fantastic team. That's all I need to be a happy person. I respect a lot the desire, the people and players. I can be a part of that dream but it's not for me, it's for the people.

"God will judge me one day and that's the only thing I'm interested in. What other people say about me I couldn't be less interested in."