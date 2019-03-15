Jordan Henderson out of Liverpool's trip to Fulham as Naby Keita faces late call

Jordan Henderson hobbled off in the 13th minute at the Allianz Arena

Jordan Henderson has been ruled out of Liverpool's game at Fulham on Sunday while Naby Keita faces a late call, says Jurgen Klopp.

Henderson was forced off with an ankle injury in the first half of Liverpool's Champions League last-16 second-leg win against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Fulham vs Liverpool Live on

Henderson was named in Gareth Southgate's squad for England's opening Euro 202 qualifiers next week.

"With Hendo we know now it is serious enough to rule him out for the weekend," Klopp said.

"The international break will be long enough to bring him back. It was a little one with the ankle. It was the best scan we could get but still not good enough. Not good but OK."

Naby Keita missed Liverpool's game at Bayern Munich

Keita missed the second leg at Bayern Munich on Wednesday through injury.

"Naby we have to see if he can train today," Klopp said on Friday. "Checks were positive but we have to see if it stays positive."

Klopp insisted he is in "no rush" to bring back midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain following his return to the reserves.

"For sure after the international break he will be 100 per cent fit," Klopp said.