Georginio Wijnaldum says Sadio Mane is one of the Premier League's top strikers

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum believes team-mate Sadio Mane deserves to be in the same bracket as the Premier League's top strikers.

The Senegal international scored his 18th and 19th goals of the season in the 3-1 win over Bayern Munich which put the Reds into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

That tally puts him only one behind Mohamed Salah. In terms of Premier League goals, Mane, who plays out wide and not through the middle, has 16 in 29 matches - just two behind the league's leading scorer Sergio Aguero.

Highlights from Liverpool's 4-2 win over Burnley in the Premier League

Mane has ten goals in as many games in all competitions - including three doubles - and is enjoying his best goalscoring return in his five seasons in English football.

"He is really good. The games tell you that, he is really important with his goals and assists. A good season, his best with us," Wijnaldum said.

"They (media) do not speak about him? I think the other players have shown they get the headlines but Sadio also.

"He has had a big influence on winning games. Mo did not score (against Bayern) but had a good game.

Georginio Wijnaldum says Liverpool's Champions League victory over Bayern Munich was a 'big night for England'

"People speak about the player who had two goals. A lot of players do the work and make the difference.

"You have to speak about everyone. For me, Sadio is up there with those players you named."

Wijnaldum is yet to be rewarded with a new contract after Salah, Mane, Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson all got new deals in the last 12 months.

Wijnaldum is not concerned over renewing his Liverpool contract

However, with the club still fighting on two fronts it is an issue the Dutchman, who still has more than two years remaining, is not concerned about.

"No. I did not speak with the club yet," he added. "(Is it) a problem between me and the club? I am not a person who has problems. That (contract) is something for the club. I will see what happens.

"I signed a five-year contract (in the summer of 2017) and I am still under contract. I just do my job to perform. A new contract has to come from the club."