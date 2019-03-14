Champions League final ticket allocations revealed by UEFA

Could the Champions League trophy be lifted by an English club for the first time since 2012?

The two Champions League finalists will receive 17,000 tickets each, raising concerns English clubs will not be able to meet season-ticket holder demands if they reach the final.

UEFA have announced just over half (34,000) of the 63,500 capacity at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano will be made available for the fans of the two teams who reach the final on June 1.

Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium will host the 2019 Champions League Final

Another 4,000 tickets will be made available to the general public while the remaining 25,500 tickets "are allocated to the local organising committee, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters".

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are all in Friday's quarter-final draw raising the possibility that at least one English team could reach the final.

Manchester City are one of four English clubs left in the competition and are the bookmakers' favourites to win

But with those clubs all having more than 17,000 season-ticket holders, some fans look set to miss out on the final in Madrid.

The cheapest ticket at for the final is £60, while the most expensive ticket is £513 with the general public ballot open from Thursday afternoon.