Andy Robertson says Liverpool will never give up in battle for first Premier League title

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson says the players' belief and resilience means they will never give up on a result until the final whistle.

Liverpool won a Premier League match in the 90th minute or later for the third time this season when they managed to snatch a 2-1 victory over Tottenham on Sunday to take them back to the top of the table.

However, few will have as much significance as Toby Alderweireld's own goal should Liverpool go on to win the title for the first time since 1990, and Robertson says the players will not give up in that target for a long-awaited league championship.

Robertson said: "I think it comes from the whole squad having the right attitude and belief that we are good enough to win any game.

"We know we've got the energy, we know we've got the heart to go right until the end in every single game. Our fitness levels are the best they should be at this point of the season, so we know we can go right to the end.

"Sometimes you just need that bit of luck and we got it but even when we were going through the tough times in the second half, we still believed we were going to win the game and that's the mentality we have.

"Looking at the league table that's all that matters. Performances don't really matter at this point of the season as long as we win."

Victory put Liverpool back on top of the table with a two-point advantage over City, who have a game in hand. However, Robertson does not believe the result will have adversely impacted on their title rivals.

"I think they have the same attitude as us in that we can only control what we can do," added the Scotland captain.

"They put in a good performance against a struggling Fulham and they got the three points. They had the advantage of going first this week and maybe they were hoping Tottenham could come here and get something and it looked that way for long periods of the second half.

"Who knows what that will do to them but I know for us it is just a big three points and it pushes on for the next six games.

"We are obviously buzzing with the three points but nothing has been won, just a game, and we have a long way to go."