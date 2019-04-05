Stephen Warnock thinks Liverpool's game at Southampton could have huge impact on title race

Stephen Warnock says his former club Liverpool have an opportunity to claim a "psychological edge" in the title race when they play Southampton on Friday night.

Reigning champions Manchester City are currently a point clear at the top of the table - but they do not have another Premier League game until a trip to Crystal Palace on April 14, due to their FA Cup semi-final involvement.

They will find themselves two points behind in the standings by then, if Liverpool can get a win at St Mary's.

Warnock told Sky Sports News: "For Liverpool to get that psychological edge of points on the board, after a big result against Tottenham (last-minute 2-1 win), it could be big.

So'ton vs Liverpool Live on

"I think Liverpool have been fortunate in the last few months, the Jordan Pickford (Everton) error, the Julian Speroni (Crystal Palace) error - they have been fortunate with goalkeepers making errors, and the (Hugo) Lloris (Tottenham) mistake could be a pivotal error.

"For Liverpool fans, it is amazing to win a game like that.

"I still think both teams are going to drop points.

"I think the games Manchester City have - playing Tottenham three times in a week (Champions League plus Premier League) - plus they have to try and get a result at Old Trafford.

"Manchester United's form has dipped a bit but in a derby it will go out the window.

"So, I think tonight's game is massive.

"Southampton have Shane Long coming back, (Charlie) Austin coming back.

"(Manager) Ralph Hasenhuttl has changed Southampton's approach and it will be a tough game."

Stephen Warnock says Mohamed Salah continues to contribute to the Liverpool cause

The goals have dried up of late for key Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who has not scored in his last eight appearances, his worst run for the club.

Warnock said: "I think everyone is talking about it and we expect him to score for Liverpool.

"But off the ball he is creating chances for the likes of (Roberto) Firmino and (Sadio) Mane to score, by dragging more players on to him.

"The midfield have dried up a bit behind him but he will come good, he keeps on getting in the right areas."