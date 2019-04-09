Jurgen Klopp relishing Liverpool's challenge for Premier League and Champions League success

Jurgen Klopp is without a major trophy since taking charge at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp says he is fulfilling his managerial dream in leading a club to contention for major honours as Liverpool continue their pursuit of a Premier League-Champions League double.

Liverpool hold a two-point lead at the top of the Premier League as they seek their first league title since 1990 and face Porto in the Champions League quarter-final.

Klopp's men host the Portuguese champions at Anfield in the first leg on Tuesday night and are backed to progress past the side they beat 5-0 on aggregate in their last-16 encounter just over 12 months ago.

"When I was a young manager, I was always dreaming of having a team of world-class players with the attitude of a proper challenger," said Klopp.

"That is actually what I love, and we showed that, especially in the Champions League very often.

"We all know what happens if the boys do win something. That changes everything. But in this moment, we should not think about that. As a club, as a group, with all our supporters we should enjoy the situation because it is so different.

"Last year we had proper pressure in the last part of the season. Chelsea was winning each game and we were drawing, after being 10 points ahead. In the end, we had to win the last game again to qualify for the Champions League."

Klopp says he is enjoying this season more than the last, during which they reached the Champions League final, because he sees the progress the Reds have made and the potential which can still be realised.

Jordan Henderson scored Liverpool's third goal in their Premier League win at Southampton which saw them return to the top of the table

His side will meet their great rivals Manchester United, who face Barcelona, if both teams win their respective last-eight ties.

"We don't expect, or take it for granted, that we will be in the Champions League final again but having the chance again is really unbelievable," Klopp added.

In all other seasons we would have probably 60-something points and be fighting with five other teams for three places behind City. This is completely different. I love this season much more. Jurgen Klopp

"On the other side, we have made this big step in the league. We are responsible for the league not being decided yet.

"In all other seasons, we would have probably 60-something points and be fighting with five other teams for three places behind City.

"This is completely different. I love this season much more."

When it was put to him no club would have wanted to draw his side at this stage of the competition, Klopp said: "That's true. It's a combination of things.

Klopp says his side have created a special bond with their fans, particularly at Anfield

"Having these games with this special attitude the team can create, in this special stadium with a crowd that create an atmosphere, it is a place you want to be part of.

"The best way is as a supporter watching the game, but you wouldn't want to be the opponent. That is exactly how it should be.

"This is one of the toughest places to go at the moment and I hope we can show that again tomorrow night."