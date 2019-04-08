Jamie Carragher uses VR to show Liverpool's Mohamed Salah had to shoot against Southampton

Jamie Carragher was back using virtual reality on Monday Night Football, this time to prove that Liverpool's Mohamed Salah had no option but to shoot as he ended his goal drought at Southampton.

Salah notched his 50th Premier League goal in sensational style as the Reds reclaimed top spot in the Premier League by coming from behind to beat relegation-threatened Saints 3-1 on Friday Night Football.

The Egyptian forward ran from inside his own half to find the net for the first time in nine games, 10 minutes from time, to help the title-chasers move two points ahead of rivals Manchester City.

Salah has recently been questioned over his decision-making in the final third, with team-mates seen as having been in better positions to receive a pass when he has opted to shoot.

At St Mary's, Roberto Firmino was to the forward's left as he ran towards the Southampton box, but on Monday Night Football, Carragher used VR technology to demonstrate that Salah chose the right option.

