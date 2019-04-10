Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk delights in keeping clean sheet against Porto

2:05 Virgil van Dijk says keeping a clean sheet in the first leg of Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final against Porto was vital Virgil van Dijk says keeping a clean sheet in the first leg of Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final against Porto was vital

Virgil van Dijk said stopping Porto scoring was the most important aspect of Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Not conceding an away goal pleased the Dutchman, whose side won 2-0 thanks to first-half goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool visit the Estadio do Dragao next Wednesday, knowing one goal for them will put them in an almost unassailable position in the tie.

"To score two good goals was very important, but to keep the clean sheet tonight was the most important thing, so we have something to build on," said Van Dijk.

"We kept pressing, we kept going, we played very well I think.

Naby Keita celebrates scoring against Porto with Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino

"In the second half, they tried to change it up a bit, there were some moments of danger, but I don't think any clear chances.

"It's a good result, if we score one, it's going to be even more difficult for them to go through.

"We're going there to play our game and we will create chances and finish them off hopefully.

"It's going to be tough because their fans are pretty extreme, like here, so I'm definitely going to enjoy that."

Van Dijk, who has been a stalwart of Liverpool's defence this season and widely touted as a possible Player of the Year winner, spoke of Keita's recent goalscoring form after the win at Anfield.

The Guinean midfielder arrived from RB Leipzig last summer but only opened his goalscoring account with Liverpool against Southampton on Friday, following it up with a second in two games against Porto.

"He's a fantastic player," said Van Dijk. "Obviously, we see it day in day out and I'm just happy for him that he's starting, but to score two in two games is obviously pleasing for him."

For Liverpool, their attention now immediately returns to the Premier League, where a mouth-watering match against Chelsea at Anfield awaits, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

The Reds are two points clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand, while Chelsea moved into third following their Eden Hazard-inspired win over West Ham on Monday night.

"It's a great time to be a Liverpool player," said Van Dijk. "There are nine games left in total, if everything goes well then fingers crossed, so let's just give everything we've got and we can have a well-deserved break after."