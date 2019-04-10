Wolves' Ruben Neves would interest Liverpool, says assistant Pep Lijnders

Ruben Neves has impressed in the Premier League for Wolves this season

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders has admitted Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is the type of player that would interest the Merseyside club.

The Portugal international joined Wolves in the summer of 2017 and played an instrumental role in their promotion to the Premier League last season.

He has since impressed in the top flight this campaign, leading to speculation he could leave Molineux in the summer.

Lijnders worked with Neves during his seven-year coaching spell at Porto and was full of praise for the 22-year-old.

Neves joined Wolves from Porto in the 2017

When asked about Neves, Lijnders told O Jogo: "I know him very well, his ambition, his passion for the game, his professionalism.

"I know what he gives to the team and this type of player always interests us.

"I recognised him when I saw him at Wolves. I saw technique, professionalism. I saw the 2013-14 player I knew."

Neves, who has over four years remaining on his contract, has scored 10 goals in 77 matches since arriving at Wolves.