Jordan Henderson has 'been excellent' in advanced role, says Danny Higginbotham

0:35 Danny Higginbotham believes Jordan Henderson is ideally suited to his more advanced role Danny Higginbotham believes Jordan Henderson is ideally suited to his more advanced role

Jordan Henderson has "been excellent" in his more advanced midfield role for Liverpool, says Danny Higginbotham.

The 28-year-old came on to score and assist in the Reds' victory against Southampton on Friday, and impressed in the 2-0 Champions League win over Porto in midweek after asking Jurgen Klopp to move into a more attacking role.

Higginbotham praised the midfielder ahead of Liverpool's Super Sunday clash with Chelsea, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Live on

"He's been excellent in a more advanced role," he told Sky Sports.

"We're more used to seeing him play deeper, but he's got immense energy to get up the pitch, his timing of runs is exceptional, and I don't feel he's credited for how good his range of passing is either.

"It's great when you have players like Henderson who can adapt and make an impact."

2:39 We look back to April 2014 when Chelsea ended Liverpool’s 11-game winning streak and Steven Gerrard’s slip saw Jose Mourinho’s side blow open the title race with a 2-0 win at Anfield We look back to April 2014 when Chelsea ended Liverpool’s 11-game winning streak and Steven Gerrard’s slip saw Jose Mourinho’s side blow open the title race with a 2-0 win at Anfield

Liverpool will go into their game against Chelsea looking to maintain their place at the top of the Premier League table.

Second-placed Manchester City play earlier on Sunday against Crystal Palace, and, sitting just two points behind Liverpool with a game in hand, can apply real pressure on Klopp's side with a win.

However, Higginbotham believes the Reds will still be in a strong position to win the title after this weekend.

"They'll be in a fantastic position if they win," he added. "Liverpool play on the front foot and have been exceptional defensively this year. You have to give them credit because they are matching City all the way.

"When you look at the last few games, this is the one you look at where they could potentially slip up.

"But Chelsea played on Monday and play again tonight [Thursday], so heading to Anfield will be tough for them.

"Liverpool are having an incredible season and they're winning games without playing well, whereas they had to play well to win games in previous seasons."

Naby Keita has scored two goals in his last two games for Liverpool

Along with Henderson, Naby Keita has seen an upturn in form in the Liverpool midfield.

The 24-year-old scored his first two Liverpool goals this week, and Higginbotham feels he too has gained from moving into more advanced areas.

"He's taken time to adjust, but he's benefited being able to go higher up the pitch," he said.

"He's picking up the right positions and hitting form at the right time, because you want to see your midfielders scoring.

"There is an onus on Liverpool's very special front three, but if you have a midfielder who can score goals at this stage of the season, it's nothing but a good thing."