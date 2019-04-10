Jordan Henderson asked Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for advanced role

Jordan Henderson celebrates his goal against Southampton last weekend

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has revealed he pushed manager Jurgen Klopp to give him a more advanced midfield role.

With summer signing Fabinho excelling as a battling, deep-lying midfielder, Henderson saw his chance to expand his contribution and play further forward as a number eight.

As a result Liverpool have benefited as he scored his first goal in almost 18 months at Southampton on Friday and played a sublime role in the second goal against Porto.

After the Champions League quarter-final first-leg win, Klopp offered an apology of sorts, saying: "It was my fault that for one-and-a-half years he played as a number six. Sorry for that!"

But it would not have come about had it not been for the player's gentle intervention.

"I don't think the manager had thought about it too much until I mentioned it to him," said the England international.

Henderson has been given more freedom in his midfield role with England

"Me and the gaffer just had a conversation. Obviously he had seen the England games and I felt good playing in that position.

"I suppose when I spoke to the manager, it was (to say) that I do feel more natural in that position: I played there for a long time, I was sort of a box-to-box midfielder when the manager first came.

"It was something that he said he would think about. I can do both positions and he sees that I can do both. It's basically what he wants and he needs from the team.

"I want to keep contributing to the team. When I play the deeper position my role changes and I try to do different things and I can't affect it as much in the final third.

"The manager wants me in both positions which is good for me and for the team. It's all about putting the team first, I know that but at the same time I want to contribute as much as I can to the team.

"I feel as though I can do that more in a further-forward position."