Mohamed Salah tackle on Danilo a leg-breaker, says Porto president
Last Updated: 10/04/19 5:56pm
Mohamed Salah’s late tackle on Porto’s Danilo could have broken the midfielder’s leg, according to Porto president Pinto da Costa.
Salah escaped sanction for the studs-up tackle, which came in the last 10 minutes of Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final first leg win at Anfield on Tuesday night.
The incident was the subject of a VAR review but no further action was taken and Salah cannot now be retrospectively punished for the incident.
The Porto president said: "Danilo should thank God because this is a leg-breaker, not trying to kick the ball. I thank God he does not have a broken leg.
"We want equality for everyone. Look at Felipe's tackle which brought a yellow and this [tackle by Salah] for which we are lucky Danilo is not en route to hospital."
Liverpool take a 2-0 lead into next week's second leg at the Dragao after goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino.
Should Jurgen Klopp's side come through the tie they will face a last-four encounter with the winner of the quarter-final between Manchester United and Barcelona.