Mohamed Salah tackle on Danilo a leg-breaker, says Porto president

Mohamed Salah escaped punishment for this challenge on Danilo

Mohamed Salah’s late tackle on Porto’s Danilo could have broken the midfielder’s leg, according to Porto president Pinto da Costa.

Salah escaped sanction for the studs-up tackle, which came in the last 10 minutes of Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final first leg win at Anfield on Tuesday night.

The incident was the subject of a VAR review but no further action was taken and Salah cannot now be retrospectively punished for the incident.

The Porto president said: "Danilo should thank God because this is a leg-breaker, not trying to kick the ball. I thank God he does not have a broken leg.

1:30 Jurgen Klopp felt his side lost direction in the second half of their 2-0 Champions League victory against Porto Jurgen Klopp felt his side lost direction in the second half of their 2-0 Champions League victory against Porto

"We want equality for everyone. Look at Felipe's tackle which brought a yellow and this [tackle by Salah] for which we are lucky Danilo is not en route to hospital."

Liverpool take a 2-0 lead into next week's second leg at the Dragao after goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino.

Should Jurgen Klopp's side come through the tie they will face a last-four encounter with the winner of the quarter-final between Manchester United and Barcelona.