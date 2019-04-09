Liverpool's contract talks with Rafael Camacho stall

Rafael Camacho made his first-team debut for Liverpool in their third-round FA Cup loss to Wolves

Liverpool risk losing promising midfielder Rafael Camacho this summer after contract talks stalled, according to Sky sources.

The 18-year-old is out of contract at Anfield at the end of next season, and reports suggest he is attracting interest from a host of top clubs in Europe.

The Portugal U20 international left Sporting in 2013 to sign for Manchester City, before he then joined Liverpool in the summer of 2016 on a four-year deal.

He made his senior debut for Liverpool in the 2-1 FA Cup third-round defeat to Wolves in January on the back of strong performances for the club's U23 side.

Camacho went on to make his first Premier League appearance as a second-half substitute in the 4-3 win over Crystal Palace later that month.