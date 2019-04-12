Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson relishing more advanced role

1:38 Jordan Henderson has been productive in a more advanced position for Liverpool Jordan Henderson has been productive in a more advanced position for Liverpool

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits he is thriving in his more advanced position thanks to the addition of natural defensive midfielders at the club.

Jurgen Klopp has rotated his midfield in recent weeks, with Naby Keita and Fabinho having started the last two matches, and Henderson has been handed the licence to push further forward when he has been called upon.

The move paid instant dividends during The Reds' 3-1 win over Southampton last Friday, with the England midfielder providing a goal and an assist to help Liverpool move back to the top of the Premier League.

Having previously played in a deeper position, Henderson admits to speaking with Jurgen Klopp about how best to utilise him in Liverpool's three-man midfield.

"We had a conversation [about playing more advanced], and obviously I'd played there for England," he told Sky Sports.

"Previously when I played at number six, we didn't have a defensive midfielder where that was a natural part of his game.

"Now we do, with the likes of Fabinho, who I'd say is a natural six. You can see he's played there for a long time, who's suited in that role.

"That's the reason why I think the manager now feels I can play slightly more advanced, and in the last couple of games, he's given me that opportunity.

"At the same time, it's totally about the team, and whatever the manager thinks is best and needs in certain games, we'll just try to do it on game day.

The 28-year-old continued to impress during the routine 2-0 win over Porto in the Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, threading a fine pass that allowed Trent Alexander-Arnold to set Firmino up for a simple finish at Anfield.

Having showcased his attacking instincts off the substitutes' bench on the south coast, Henderson is focused on finishing the season strongly as a team, and ending Liverpool's 29-year wait to be crowned English champions.

"It's been good to have contributed in the last couple of games of course, but it's about winning more importantly.

"We've managed to do that over a long period now, so we're obviously pleased with how the season's gone so far.

"There's still a way to go yet, and we want to finish it off strongly."