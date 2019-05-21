Jordan Henderson says he nearly missed Divock Origi's winner vs Barcelona

Jordan Henderson says reaching the Champions League final 'means everything'

Jordan Henderson said he almost missed the goal Divock Origi scored against Barcelona to send Liverpool to the Champions League final in Madrid.

Henderson was ensuring Liverpool were prepared to defend a counter-attack when Trent-Alexander Arnold's quick corner caught Barcelona out and set up Origi for the winner.

Divock Origi celebrates scoring the winner against Barcelona

"I think I was sort of talking to someone and organising something, just protection for the corner," Henderson told UEFA.

"I'd turned around, I'd seen the ball flying into the back of the net. I didn't really know what had happened.

"It was an amazing goal to score in a game of that magnitude. It was fantastic for a young player to have the awareness to be able to do that and put in the ball and obviously for Divock to react to that.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's quick corner led to the vital goal

"It was a great finish in the end. So yes, it was an amazing goal in the end and that summed up the night really.

"It was an amazing night. It was a special night that people will be talking about for a long time."

Liverpool's 4-3 aggregate win over the La Liga champions means they return to the final for the second year in a row and the ninth time in the club's history.

Tottenham now stand in the way of Liverpool and a sixth European Cup. The two sides meet at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on June 1.

Lucas Moura scored the all-important goal for Tottenham in their dramatic semi-final against Ajax

"It means everything," Henderson added. "For the club, for the fans, for everybody involved, but most importantly for the players.

"Not many people would have thought [it was possible] at the start of the season - especially at the end of last season, it was a difficult end.

"We all know how good Spurs are - great players and on the day, they can beat anybody really. So it'll be a really tough final. So we need to be ready."