Fabinho says Manchester United win was turning point in his Liverpool career

Fabinho has impressed since joining Liverpool from Monaco last summer

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho says beating Manchester United earlier this season helped to ignite his Liverpool career after a slow start at Anfield.

The Brazil international joined the Reds in a £43.7m move from Monaco in May 2018 but had to wait until late September to make his first start for the club.

Fabinho was given a consistent run in the team in the following months and the Brazilian rewarded manager Jurgen Klopp with an assured display in December's 3-1 win over United, a result which ended Jose Mourinho's reign at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian produced an impressive performance against Manchester United

Fabinho has since developed into one of the most influential players in the Liverpool squad and the midfielder played an integral role in the club's journey to the Champions League final, where they will face Tottenham on Saturday.

"I knew it would be difficult and there would be times when I would be out of the team," he said. "But it was never in doubt that I'd made the right choice.

"Not every player transfers to a new club and gets straight into the team, as was my case.

"Everybody told me that's how the coach works. New players are not automatically thrown into the first team straight away.

"In terms of adapting, there was a lot of preparation and a lot of hard work.

"The two games in particular that stood out for me was the game against Arsenal - that's when I really understood the speed of the Premier League and the attention to detail that is required - and in terms of building my confidence, the stand-out game was against Manchester United.

"In terms of the game with Manchester United, it was probably one of the best of the season.

"I managed to get an assist in that game and I really kept up with the rhythm and pace. I think we were much superior than Manchester United."

Fabinho believes Liverpool have already surpassed expectations this season, regardless of the result this weekend.

"I think it's been excellent from a personal perspective," he added.

"Collectively, as a group, I think we've surpassed already high expectations given the success we've had in the Premier League and Champions League. Overall, excellent."