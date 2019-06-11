Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain close to agreeing Liverpool contract extension

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returned to first-team action in April after injury

Liverpool are close to agreeing a new 12-month contract extension with midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The extension to his current deal, reportedly worth around £120,000 a week, will keep the 25-year-old England international at Anfield until 2023.

Oxlade-Chamberlain returned to first-team action in April after spending a year sidelined with a serious knee problem.

He sustained the knee ligament injury playing against Roma in the first leg of last season's Champions League semi-final on April 24, 2018.

The former Arsenal and Southampton midfielder suffered a setback on his first return to action, coming off before half-time playing for Liverpool's U23 side in March.

Jurgen Klopp introduced him twice before the end of the season, bringing him on as a substitute against Huddersfield and Wolves.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was an unused substitute in Liverpool's Champions League final victory over Tottenham in Madrid.