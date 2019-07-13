Andy Robertson's Liverpool pre-season delayed by hand infection

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has undergone a minor surgical procedure on his hand after picking up an infection.

The Scotland international defender reported back for pre-season training on Saturday morning but will be temporarily delayed in participating in the usual tests and drills, with the club's medical team continuing to monitor his rehabilitation from the surgery.

Robertson will travel to the United States for the Reds' pre-season tour next week.

In June, Robertson suffered a suspected hamstring injury while on international duty.

1:00 Highlights of Liverpool's 6-0 pre-season friendly win at Tranmere - watch all of Liverpool's pre-season games live in the UK and Ireland on LFCTV (Sky channel 425). Go to www.sky.com/lfctv for more details about how to join Highlights of Liverpool's 6-0 pre-season friendly win at Tranmere - watch all of Liverpool's pre-season games live in the UK and Ireland on LFCTV (Sky channel 425). Go to www.sky.com/lfctv for more details about how to join

It forced him to miss Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifier with Belgium, with the team losing 3-0 in his absence.

Elsewhere in the Liverpool squad, new recruit Sepp van den Berg will also have to wait to have an impact on the club's pre-season.

Paperwork for the 17-year-old, who arrived last month from PEC Zwolle for an initial £1.3m fee, is still being processed by FIFA and until the club receives official confirmation, he is only allowed to train.

Van den Berg missed the Reds' 6-0 thrashing of Tranmere on Thursday and is unlikely to feature in Sunday's second pre-season friendly at Bradford, but will travel to America with the rest of the squad on Tuesday for matches against Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Sporting Lisbon.