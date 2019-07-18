Daniel Sturridge banned and fined for breaching FA gambling regulations

Strurridge has been fined £75,000 and given a six-week ban

Daniel Sturridge has been fined £75,000 and banned from playing football for until July 31 after being found guilty of breaching the FA's gambling regulations.

Sturridge has been given a six-week ban, four of which have been suspended until August 31, 2020, meaning he is free to play football again from July 31 in the event he commits no further breaches of FA's guidelines.

The Regulatory Commission investigation found that the former England international had instructed his brother, Leon, to bet on a possible move by him to La Liga side Sevilla.

The Commission also found that, in issuing that instruction, Sturridge had provided his brother with inside information for that purpose.

The FA respectfully disagrees with the Regulatory Commission's findings and will be appealing against the charges which were dismissed and the sanction which was imposed.

In response to the verdict Sturridge issued a statement that said: "I am grateful to the panel for the time and consideration given to my case. I would also like to thank my family, friends and legal representatives for the support they have given me throughout the past very tough 15 months.

"I am pleased that nine of the 11 charges were dismissed and that the panel found me to be an honest and credible witness, and that my actions on one particularly difficult day were out of character.

"The case was heard over seven days by a distinguished panel, which resulted in a lengthy and carefully considered decision, and followed an extensive investigation by The FA.

"It is therefore extremely disappointing to hear that the FA will be appealing this decision. I will continue to defend the case and the appeal.

"I am training hard and fully focused on the upcoming football season."