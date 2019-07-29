Harvey Elliott: New Liverpool signing needs game time, says Jurgen Klopp

0:27 Jurgen Klopp says Harvey Elliott could have signed for any club he wanted before he decided to join Liverpool Jurgen Klopp says Harvey Elliott could have signed for any club he wanted before he decided to join Liverpool

Harvey Elliott could have "gone pretty much anywhere" before he decided to sign for Liverpool and "needs game time", says Jurgen Klopp.

Elliott, 16, who left Fulham in June after his youth contract expired, had attracted interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid and RB Leipzig, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News reported in July that Elliott would sign for Liverpool after deciding not to extend his stay at Craven Cottage.

Elliott holds the record as the youngest player ever to make a Premier League appearance

"I can say many positive things about the boy because we have signed him and he decided to join us when he could have gone pretty much anywhere," Klopp said following Liverpool's 3-0 defeat to Napoli on Sunday.

"He wanted to be part of Liverpool because of his talent.

"Now that he is here, let's work with him. He needs game time, we have to see where he will get that.

"He is obviously a fine, fine footballer - that is the reason why were really interested."

The Liverpool manager also ruled another loan move for 22-year-old winger Ryan Kent after his successful spell at Rangers last season.

"His time is over for loans," Klopp added.

"At the age he is now, he needs to find a place where he can settle. We will see what happens but a loan is not planned.

Kent was voted the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year at Rangers last season

"He came back as a completely different player and it was a very important year for him.

"It helped being with a good manager, at a good club, with good competition, and it was exactly the right thing for him at the right moment."

Kent made 43 appearances for Rangers last term, scoring six goals, and was voted PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year.