Liverpool tie Ki-Jana Hoever down to long-term contract

Ki-Jana Hoever made his senior Liverpool debut in January

Dutch teenager Ki-Jana Hoever has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool.

The 17-year-old signed the new deal - his first as a fully-fledged professional - at the club's training base in Evian ahead of Wednesday's friendly with Lyon.

"I'm really happy to have signed here," Hoever told Liverpool's official website.

"It's a lot of trust from the club to let me sign this new contract. I will try to do them proud and show what I can do for this club - and I hope these are not the last few years I play here."

The defender, who can play at right-back or as a central defender, joined the club from Ajax last September and has featured regularly throughout pre-season for Liverpool.

He made his senior breakthrough last season when he appeared as a substitute during the FA Cup tie with Wolves, becoming Liverpool's third-youngest debutant at the age of just 16 years and 354 days.

Hoever, who represents his native Netherlands at U17 level, is also a regular for Liverpool U23s.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have allowed 18-year-old central defender Rhys Williams to join National League North side Kidderminster Harriers on loan for the first half of the season.

Williams has been at Liverpool since U10 level and signed his first professional contract with the club in February.