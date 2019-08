Simon Mignolet set to leave Liverpool for Club Brugge

Simon Mignolet has been second choice at Anfield since Alisson's arrival in 2018

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is on the verge of signing for Belgian side Club Brugge for a fee of between £6m and £8m, Sky Sports News understands.

Mignolet flew out to Brussels on Sunday to finalise the transfer which is expected to be announced early next week.

The Belgian has been allowed to leave Liverpool this summer after being refused a loan to Napoli last season following Loris Karius' departure to Besiktas.

